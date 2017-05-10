Moroccan King calls up Macron, congratulates him10 min ago
Rabat, May 11 King Mohammed VI of Morocco called up French President-elect Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him and to discuss taking bilateral ties forward, the King's Office said. During the phone call, the King reiterated his warm congratulations to Macron for his election to the highest office, which was marked by broad support to his vision for the future of the French Republic and the well-being of his fellow citizens, the King's Office said in a statement, according to MAP news agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC