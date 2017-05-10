Moroccan King calls up Macron, congratulates him10 min ago

Rabat, May 11 King Mohammed VI of Morocco called up French President-elect Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him and to discuss taking bilateral ties forward, the King's Office said. During the phone call, the King reiterated his warm congratulations to Macron for his election to the highest office, which was marked by broad support to his vision for the future of the French Republic and the well-being of his fellow citizens, the King's Office said in a statement, according to MAP news agency.

