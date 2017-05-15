Moroccan king awarded for work in ene...

Moroccan king awarded for work in energy efficiency

4 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Washington, May 15 - Morocco's King Mohammed VI, who has been focussing majorly on renewable energy in his north African country, has been honoured by the Alliance to Save Energy in recognition of his pioneering leadership in energy efficiency. The monarch was awarded the Energy Efficiency Visionary Award at the Alliance's 10th Annual EE Global Forum in Washington last week.

