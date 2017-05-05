Maltreated Moroccan vulture's recovery

A griffon vulture that was captured and mistreated by a group of young people in F'nideq, a town in northern Morocco , has reunited with other birds in the wild and [is] thriving. The captive vulture was freed following the timely intervention of BirdLife International 's partner in Morocco, and is currently being monitored closely by conservationists of the organisation's office in the area.

