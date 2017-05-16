Latest Appropriations Bill Continues ...

Latest Appropriations Bill Continues US Support for Moroccoa s Autonomy Plan for Western Sahara

Friday May 5 Read more: Business Wire

As was the case last year, the final report accompanying the bill noted this policy and gave further clarification to the provision of the law: [The Morocco subsection] is similar to language in prior years requiring that funds made available for assistance for Morocco shall also be made available for any region or territory administered by Morocco, including the Western Sahara. The Committee recommendation includes not less than the request for Morocco in title III of this Act and makes funds available for assistance for any region or territory administered by Morocco, including the Western Sahara.

