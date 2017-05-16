Islamic states due to meet in Tunisia...

Islamic states due to meet in Tunisia on governance culture

Read more: Xinhuanet

The Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization said on Monday that it will hold an international conference on governance culture in Tunis on May 19-21. Organized in cooperation with the Tunisian National Anti-Corruption Agency and the Tunisian Ministry of Cultural Affairs, the conference, themed "Governance Culture and Culture Governance in the Arab World: Realities and Challenges," is aimed at entrenching the values of good governance in cultural affairs management in Islamic countries, the Rabat-based Islamic organ said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

