International Fund for Houbara Conservation Receives Honorary Award...
The Fund was recognized for all its efforts in contributing to the economic boost of the local Moroccan community through its sustainability efforts in conserving the Houbara bustard. Representing the Fund at the award ceremony was H.E. Majid Al Mansouri, Board Member, Rapporteur of IFHC Governing Board and Managing Director, who received the award at the Forum that gathered national and international decision-makers that are concerned with economic issues and encouraging investment and trade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC