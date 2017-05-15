International Fund for Houbara Conser...

International Fund for Houbara Conservation Receives Honorary Award...

The Fund was recognized for all its efforts in contributing to the economic boost of the local Moroccan community through its sustainability efforts in conserving the Houbara bustard. Representing the Fund at the award ceremony was H.E. Majid Al Mansouri, Board Member, Rapporteur of IFHC Governing Board and Managing Director, who received the award at the Forum that gathered national and international decision-makers that are concerned with economic issues and encouraging investment and trade.

