intel seen bringing Bigger laptop ban
UNPLUGGED: Passengers arriving for a flight from Casablanca, Morocco, to New York are notified at check-in that laptops, tablets and some other electronic devices are not permitted to be carried aboard the airliner's cabin. A ban on laptops and tablets in-flight will be the focus of talks in Brussels today between U.S. and European transportation and security officials - a drastic change that some fear could lead to chaos at airports and do more harm than good.
Read more at Boston Herald.
