Important agreements singed on Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline project

His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco chaired on May 15 the signing ceremony of agreements related to the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline project and the Moroccan-Nigerian cooperation in the field of fertilizers, said the message from Morocco's embassy in Azerbaijan. The starting phase of these important projects took place at the Royal Palace in Rabat in the presence of Moroccan officials, representatives from many African countries, international experts as well as representatives of sovereign funds and major international energy companies.

