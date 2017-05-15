Francois Saint-Leger & Estelle Maitre

Monthou-su-Cher , Touraine This corner of Touraine is one of these very favorable places for young demanding vignerons wanting to start their domaine : pretty nice terroirs on an area that isn't rated high on the AOC charts which means that when available you can get vineyards without breaking the bank. FranA ois & Estelle whom I met in their chai/cellar under the hill have been starting their own winery here grower putting his vineyard for sale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wine Tasting , Vineyards , in France.