FLSmidth wins operations contract in ...

FLSmidth wins operations contract in Morocco

FLSmidth wins first Operation & Maintenance contract in Morocco FLSmidth has won a five-year contract from OCP S.A. to operate port equipment for handling phosphate, fertilizers, and sulphur. The port is located in Jorf Lasfar, El Jadida, 100 km south of Casablanca, Morocco.

Chicago, IL

