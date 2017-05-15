FLSmidth wins operations contract in Morocco
FLSmidth wins first Operation & Maintenance contract in Morocco FLSmidth has won a five-year contract from OCP S.A. to operate port equipment for handling phosphate, fertilizers, and sulphur. The port is located in Jorf Lasfar, El Jadida, 100 km south of Casablanca, Morocco.
