Ferrari rampage video lands Morocco 'rich kid' in jail

A Moroccan court has sentenced a young Ferrari driver to two years in jail after he triggered a scandal by posting footage of himself apparently drunk at the wheel, local media said Wednesday. The 20-year-old caused a scandal in the North African country when footage of him apparently inebriated and insulting police officers in the capital Rabat went viral.

