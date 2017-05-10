Ellie Goulding puts on leggy display ...

Ellie Goulding puts on leggy display in TINY shorts

How about Rabat! Ellie Goulding puts on a leggy display in TINY high waisted short as she gears up for performance at Moroccan music festival But Ellie Goulding showed she was in her element when she set pulses racing during a racy photo call at the Mawazine Music festival in Rabat, Morocco on Friday. The singing sensation, 30, put her sun-kissed tanned legs on display in barely-there high waisted shorts as she prepared to perform on stage to eager festival-goers.

