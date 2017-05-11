EBACE: MEBAA means business in Morocco

The Middle East Business Aviation Association is at EBACE to promote what it says is the sector's next big event - September's MEBAA show in Morocco - with founding and executive chairman Ali Alnaqbi promising its new location of Marrakech will attract more delegates than its 2015 precedessor in Casablanca. Whereas Casablanca is the North African kingdom's commercial hub, Marrakech is its biggest tourist destination and will pull in high-net-worth buyers who want to combine their visit with a family holiday, says Alnaqbi, who last year marked his organisation's 10th birthday.

