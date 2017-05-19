CRCC to build Morocco tower
A man walks past a poster with the logo of China Railway Construction Corp in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, Aug 15, 2016. [Photo/VCG] China Railway Construction Corp has won the bidding to build Africa's tallest high-rise tower with local partners in Rabat, the capital of Morocco, the company said on Thursday.
