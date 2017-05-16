.com | Morocco says three-man jihadist cell arrested
The authorities in Morocco and Spain have dismantled a "terrorist cell" of three Islamic State group supporters, the interior ministry in Rabat said on Monday. It said one of the jihadist suspects was arrested in the northern Moroccan port of Tangier, and the other two were detained in Spain.
