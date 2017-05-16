.com | Morocco says three-man jihadis...

.com | Morocco says three-man jihadist cell arrested

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: News24

The authorities in Morocco and Spain have dismantled a "terrorist cell" of three Islamic State group supporters, the interior ministry in Rabat said on Monday. It said one of the jihadist suspects was arrested in the northern Moroccan port of Tangier, and the other two were detained in Spain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,839 • Total comments across all topics: 280,864,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC