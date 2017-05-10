At last! A top-notch tour guide who's not a whinging show-off: CHRISTOPHER STEVENS reviews last night's TV This is more like it - a voyage to strange lands with a companion who is a genuine traveller, not some smug comedian on an all-expenses-paid junket. Writer Alice Morrison was exploring the Atlas Mountains of North Africa in Morocco To Timbuktu: An Arabian Adventure - and she didn't bring her ego along as extra baggage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.