China, Morocco join hands to build Africa's tallest skyscraper in Rabat
Construction firms from China and Morocco will set up a a joint venture to build Africa's tallest high-rise tower in Morocco's capital Rabat, local media reported on Saturday. The joint venture will be set up by China Railway Construction Corp and Morocco's leading construction company Travaux Generaux de Construction de Casablanca which won the bid to build Africa's tallest high-rise tower.
