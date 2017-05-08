Charity Trek Across Sahara Desert For University Communications Manager
A team of intrepid explorers from across North Wales will trek the Sahara desert to raise money for a cancer hospice. Martin Williams, communications manager at Wrexham Glyndwr University, is among the small group to face the challenge this November for St Kentigern Hospice.
