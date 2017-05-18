Cannes 2017: Another Poster Unveiled for Hostile

Last week writer/director Mathieu Turi provided us with the first look at the teaser poster for his feature Hostile ; and with the film heading to the Cannes Market, today he sent over some additional artwork, which he explains is "less teaser" than the other. Hostile is an English-language post-apocalyptic movie, which was filmed in New York , Paris , and Ouarzazate .

