CAF Confederation Cup: KCCA to miss key players
KCCA will miss some of their key players ahead of their tie with FUS Rabat in the CAF Confederation Cup this Saturday. Midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba, Paul Mucureezi , captain Denis Okot and goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan won't part of squad of 17-strong team that leaves for Morocco today.
