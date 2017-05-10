CAF Confederation Cup: KCCA to miss k...

CAF Confederation Cup: KCCA to miss key players

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

KCCA will miss some of their key players ahead of their tie with FUS Rabat in the CAF Confederation Cup this Saturday. Midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba, Paul Mucureezi , captain Denis Okot and goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan won't part of squad of 17-strong team that leaves for Morocco today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,643 • Total comments across all topics: 280,928,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC