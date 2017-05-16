CAF appoints match officials for KCCA...

CAF appoints match officials for KCCA game

CAF Confederation Cup May 13th FUS Rabat v KCCA CAF has appointed matches officials from Ivory Coast to handle the CAF Confederation Cup game between Morocco's FUS Rabat and KCCA FC The match will be played at Complexe Sportif Moulay Al Hassan in Rabat next weekend. Bienvenu Sinko will be the Center Referee assisted by Kouame Gabriel Kangah and Bi Valere Gouho as the first and second assistants.

Chicago, IL

