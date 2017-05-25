Brazilian double whammy sends sugar prices to 13-month low
Sugar futures slumped to a 13-month low on a double whammy of a cut in fuel prices, and data showed Brazilian mills processing more cane than had been expected. Cane crushers in the Centre South, which is responsible for some 90% of Brazilian sugar output, processed 38.5m tonnes of the crop in the first half this month, industry group Unica said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agrimoney.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC