Brazilian double whammy sends sugar prices to 13-month low

Sugar futures slumped to a 13-month low on a double whammy of a cut in fuel prices, and data showed Brazilian mills processing more cane than had been expected. Cane crushers in the Centre South, which is responsible for some 90% of Brazilian sugar output, processed 38.5m tonnes of the crop in the first half this month, industry group Unica said.

