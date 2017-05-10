Alliance to Save Energy Honors Morocco, U.S. Senators with Energy Efficiency Visionary Awards
The Alliance to Save Energy honored King Mohammed VI of Morocco and U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, with EE Visionary Awards recognizing pioneering leadership in energy efficiency. The awards were announced at the Alliance's 10th Annual EE Global Forum, the world's premier energy efficiency forum.
