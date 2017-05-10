Alliance to Save Energy Honors Morocc...

Alliance to Save Energy Honors Morocco, U.S. Senators with Energy Efficiency Visionary Awards

Electric Energy Online

The Alliance to Save Energy honored King Mohammed VI of Morocco and U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, with EE Visionary Awards recognizing pioneering leadership in energy efficiency. The awards were announced at the Alliance's 10th Annual EE Global Forum, the world's premier energy efficiency forum.

Chicago, IL

