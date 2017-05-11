African Forum for Sustainable Development begins in Ethiopia
Rabat, May 18 The African Regional Forum for Sustainable Development opened its proceedings on Thursday in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa with the participation of several countries, including Morocco. Representatives from Morocco's State Secretariat for Sustainable Development, the High Commission for Planning and Civil Society along with the country's ambassador to Ethiopia, Nezha Alaoui M'Hamdi, attended the event.
