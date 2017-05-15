African Development Bank leading dono...

African Development Bank leading donor in Morocco's water sector

Rabat, May 17 The African Development Bank is the leading donor in Morocco's water sector, with installations financed by it ensuring sustainable supply of drinking water in several cities. The programmes financed by the AfDB have improved the water supply and distribution systems in 30 Moroccan cities .

