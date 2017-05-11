Adecoagro upbeat on sugar price prosp...

Adecoagro upbeat on sugar price prospects, citing Brazil, El Nino

3 hrs ago

Adecoagro, flagging the potential for a drop in Brazilian cane volumes, said it was upbeat on the prospects for a sugar price recovery - even as futures extended a recovery in New York. Mariano Bosch, the chief executive of Adecoagro - the South American corn-to-milk producer whose major shareholders include celebrated investor George Soros - said that the group was "not worried in terms of sugar prices", despite a steep drop in values from November highs.

Chicago, IL

