A Moroccan hero to Jews

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the release of "Casablanca," which immortalized quiet acts of resistance against fascism at the murky crossroads that was wartime Morocco. The legendary scene at Rick's Cafe where refugees, led by Paul Henreid, drown out Nazi officers by singing "La Marseillaise" became an instant inspiration to moviegoers as World War II was raging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish World Review.