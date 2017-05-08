82-year-old champion

Among the soldiers and commanders present at the ceremony was Fanny Edri, an 82-year-old Northern Command volunteer who was deeply touched when she came on stage to receive her medal of excellence. Fanny Edri, born in Casablanca, Morocco, immigrated to Israel in 1937, established a family, and is now a mother of two daughters and a grandmother of nine grandchildren.

Chicago, IL

