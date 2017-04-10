Zgounder Silver Mine Produces Monthly Record of 53,829 Ounces Ag in March 2017
Maya Gold & Silver is pleased to report a monthly record production of 53,829 ounces of silver during the month of March 2017 at its Zgounder silver mine in Morocco. During the month of March 2017, underground exploration and development consisted of 870.8 metres of percussion drilling in seven mine workings.
