Zamfara started Sharia, today it has highest poverty rate -Sanusi
The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has said Zamfara State which started the implementation of Sharia law in Nigeria currently has the highest poverty rate in the country. Speaking at the Mo Ibrahim Forum in Marrakesh, Morocco, weekend, Sanusi said many of those who seized religion as tool of getting power were not necessarily better than the rest of the people.
Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar 21
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
