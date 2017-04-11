Zamfara started Sharia, today it has ...

Zamfara started Sharia, today it has highest poverty rate -Sanusi

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has said Zamfara State which started the implementation of Sharia law in Nigeria currently has the highest poverty rate in the country. Speaking at the Mo Ibrahim Forum in Marrakesh, Morocco, weekend, Sanusi said many of those who seized religion as tool of getting power were not necessarily better than the rest of the people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar 21 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,583 • Total comments across all topics: 280,189,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC