WorldRemit partners Wafacash for mone...

WorldRemit partners Wafacash for money transfers to Morocco

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Finextra Research news

Digital money transfer service WorldRemit has partnered with leading Moroccan financial company Wafacash to further support the growing demand for instant remittances and the immediate access of funds in the country. WorldRemit customers can now send overseas money transfers to be collected in one of the 1620 Wafacash cash pick up locations all over the country, including Marrakesh, Tanger, Tetouan, Sal, Fes, Agadir, Meknes, Oujda, Kenitra, and Nador among others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finextra Research news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,310 • Total comments across all topics: 280,533,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC