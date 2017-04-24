WorldRemit partners Wafacash for money transfers to Morocco
Digital money transfer service WorldRemit has partnered with leading Moroccan financial company Wafacash to further support the growing demand for instant remittances and the immediate access of funds in the country. WorldRemit customers can now send overseas money transfers to be collected in one of the 1620 Wafacash cash pick up locations all over the country, including Marrakesh, Tanger, Tetouan, Sal, Fes, Agadir, Meknes, Oujda, Kenitra, and Nador among others.
