Women's mentoring focus of WCC gathering in Thailand
Eighteen women theologians from Africa and Asia began a journey of reflection and action around the theme 'Women's Mentoring for Ecumenical Leadership' during a 20-22 April consultation in Bangkok, Thailand. The meeting was convened by the World Council of Churches department on Ecumenical Theological Education and supported by the Foundation for Theological Education in Southeast Asia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ekklesia Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC