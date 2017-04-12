Women's mentoring focus of WCC gather...

Women's mentoring focus of WCC gathering in Thailand

Eighteen women theologians from Africa and Asia began a journey of reflection and action around the theme 'Women's Mentoring for Ecumenical Leadership' during a 20-22 April consultation in Bangkok, Thailand. The meeting was convened by the World Council of Churches department on Ecumenical Theological Education and supported by the Foundation for Theological Education in Southeast Asia.

