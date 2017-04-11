Why this Spanish Morocco Justice set ...

Why this Spanish Morocco Justice set is a hot one

The set of 1920 Spanish Morocco Justice revenues perforated across the middle with the halves overprinted and surcharged for postage is undervalued and hard to find. Spanish colonial issues have never been as popular with collectors in the United States as those of British and French colonies.

