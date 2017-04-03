UPDATE 1-Morocco's king names new Isl...

UPDATE 1-Morocco's king names new Islamist-led govt - state news agency

After six months of post-election deadlock, Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Wednesday named a new cabinet led by the main Islamist party, which lost a key ministry after protracted negotiations with rivals in the ruling coalition. The Islamist Justice and Development party won elections in October, but the formation of a government was delayed during wrangling with parties who critics say were too close to royalists uneasy with sharing power with Islamists.

