United States temporarily bans electronic devices on some Middle Eastern and African flights

The Trump administration has placed a ban on all personal electronic devices bigger than your mobile phone on flights from the Middle East - and the British government quickly followed suit. The airports covered by the USA restrictions are in Cairo; Istanbul; Kuwait City; Doha, Qatar; Casablanca, Morocco; Amman, Jordan; Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; and Dubai and Abu Dhabi in United Arab Emirates.

