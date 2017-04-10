UN chief wants new talks in 40-year Western Sahara impasse

In this file photo dated Tuesday, March 28, 2017, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, right, speaks to journalist during a visit to the U.N.-run Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees, in northern Jordan. According to a U.N. report made available Wednesday April 12, 2017, Guterres wants renewed negotiations to resolve the Western Sahara conflict, which has pitted Morocco against the Polisario Front independence group for 40 years.

