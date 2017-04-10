UAE to participate in the 'Joint Annual Meeting of Arab Financial Institutions' in Morocco

Click here to add Board of Governors of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa as an alert The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Finance , will participate in the 'Joint Annual Meeting of Arab Financial Institutions' to be held on 18-19 April in Rabat, Morocco. The meetings represent a leading Arab platform to discuss key topics which include finance, economy, and create future strategies to support the sustainable development for Arab countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.