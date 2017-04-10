UAE to participate in the 'Joint Annu...

UAE to participate in the 'Joint Annual Meeting of Arab Financial Institutions' in Morocco

21 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Click here to add Board of Governors of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa as an alert The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Finance , will participate in the 'Joint Annual Meeting of Arab Financial Institutions' to be held on 18-19 April in Rabat, Morocco. The meetings represent a leading Arab platform to discuss key topics which include finance, economy, and create future strategies to support the sustainable development for Arab countries.

