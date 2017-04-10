Trophee Hassan II 2017: Gregory Havret Leads Pack After Friday Action
Gregory Havret leads the pack after the second day of the 2017 Trophee Hassan II at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat. The Frenchman sports a one-shot lead over Lucas Bjerregaard, while several players, including Paul Dunne, are two shots behind the leader.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar 21
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC