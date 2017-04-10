Travel: Cycle into the heart of Franc...

Travel: Cycle into the heart of France along the beautiful Loire Valley

TO best discover a country you need to travel to its very heart and do so in a way that exposes you to the life going on around you. The River Loire passes through the heart of France and there is no better way of experiencing life in this great country than mounting your bicycle and following this river as it flows from the volcanic landscape of the Massif Central to the Atlantic Ocean.

