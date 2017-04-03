Top US Official Confirms Laptop Restrictions on Flights May Expand
Signs list prohibited carry-on items at the entrance to a Casablanca-New York flight checkpoint at Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport, in Casablanca, Morocco, March 29, 2017. The United States may soon extend its ban on computers in the cabin on some flights from the Middle East and Africa to more airports, the head of Homeland Security confirmed Wednesday.
