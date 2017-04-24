The unknown story of Moroccan Holocau...

The unknown story of Moroccan Holocaust survivors

Montreal engineer Sam Edery has a special copper menorah at home, passed down to him from his grandfather, who was the jeweler in the court of King Mohammed V of Morocco during World War II. Edery says his grandfather made the menorah while the king was meeting with representatives from Vichy France and Nazi Germany to discuss the Jewish question.

