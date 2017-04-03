The best holiday destinations for May...

The best holiday destinations for May 2017

From exploring the markets in Marrakech to lazing on a beach in Malta, there are plenty of exciting holiday destinations that are best explored in May It comes as no surprise that May firmly remains a popular month for those wanting to escape and get a bit of sunshine. Not only are there two bank holidays that allow you to save some precious annual leave when booking a long weekend, but it's also when temperatures in countries such as Morocco or Bulgaria start to rise, yet remain bearable.

