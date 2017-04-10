Teesside's newest nightclub has opened its doors - and here's what it looks like inside
Take a look around Teesside's newest nightspot, which has opened its doors in time for the Easter weekend. Soho at Centre North East is housed on the lower ground floor of Teesside's tallest building - formerly the legendary 'alternative' nightclub, Blaises.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar 21
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC