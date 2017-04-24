Syrian refugee baby born in no-man's-...

Syrian refugee baby born in no-man's-land between Morocco and Algeria

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Zouzfana, a Syrian baby girl, was born on Sunday night along the Algerian-Moroccan border near Mount Tagla in cruel weather conditions, with temperatures nigh on 40 degrees Celsius. The mother went into a sudden labour immediately after she was brought to the border region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,945 • Total comments across all topics: 280,680,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC