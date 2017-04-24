Sudan gets $200M loan from Arab Fund ...

Sudan gets $200M loan from Arab Fund to build new power plant

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 23 Read more: Al Bawaba

The new plant is expected to contribute to solving the problem of transmission bottlenecks in Al-Baqair and Soba industrial zones. Sudan and the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development signed a $200 million loan agreement to build a 350-megawatt power station in the suburb of Al-Baquir, south of Khartoum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,793 • Total comments across all topics: 280,584,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC