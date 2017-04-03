State News Agency: Morocco's King Names New Islamist-led Government
Morocco's new Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani, center, gives a news conference next to Driss Lachgar, left, of the Socialist Union of Popular Forces party , Aziz Akhannouch, second left, of the National Rally of Independents , Mohamed Nabil Benabdallah, third right, of the Progress and Socialism party , Mohammed Sajid, second right, of the Constitutional Union party, and Mohand Laenser, right, of the Popular Movement, in Rabat, Morocco, March 25, 2017. After six months of post-election deadlock, Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Wednesday named a new cabinet led by the main Islamist party, which lost a key ministry in negotiations with rivals, the state news agency MAP said.
