Spain: Woman, child die as migrant boat capsizes, 30 saved
A woman and a child died after the boat in which they and 31 other migrants were trying to reach Europe capsized in the Mediterranean Sea, Spain's maritime rescue service said Wednesday. A service spokeswoman said a Spanish Navy unit stationed on Alboran island, halfway between Spain and Morocco, rescued 30 migrants after the boat overturned Tuesday afternoon.
