Sound Energy moving rig to Sidi Moktar
Africa and Europe-focussed upstream gas company Sound Energy announces the mobilisation of a rig to its Sidi Moktar asset, onshore Morocco on Tuesday. The AIM-traded firm said the Sidi Moktar licences covered 2,700 square kilometres in the Essaouira basin, central Morocco and contained an existing gas discovery in the Lower Liassic - Kechoula - and significant deeper potential.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar 21
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC