Sound Energy moving rig to Sidi Moktar

Africa and Europe-focussed upstream gas company Sound Energy announces the mobilisation of a rig to its Sidi Moktar asset, onshore Morocco on Tuesday. The AIM-traded firm said the Sidi Moktar licences covered 2,700 square kilometres in the Essaouira basin, central Morocco and contained an existing gas discovery in the Lower Liassic - Kechoula - and significant deeper potential.

