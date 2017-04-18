Sound Energy moving rig to Sidi Moktar

Africa and Europe-focussed upstream gas company Sound Energy announces the mobilisation of a rig to its Sidi Moktar asset, onshore Morocco on Tuesday. The AIM-traded firm said the Sidi Moktar licences covered 2,700 square kilometres in the Essaouira basin, central Morocco and contained an existing gas discovery in the Lower Liassic - Kechoula - and significant deeper potential.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.