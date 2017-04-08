Sock, Isner and Co. at Houston; Dimit...

Sock, Isner and Co. at Houston; Dimitrov Heads Marrakech; ATP Previews

Notes: No Top 10ers, but the home fans get Americans as the Top 4 seedsThe Top 4 seeds receive opening-round byesThe Tommy Haas goodbye tour hits HoustonInteresting starts for Sock against the Haas-Opelka winner, Lopez vs. the former French juniors winner Fratangelo, Johnson vs. the experienced dirt-baller and defending champ Monaco, Verdasco vs. the big-serving South African Anderson, and Bellucci vs. the emerging American TiafoeWildcards went to Americans Ernesto Escobedo, Fratangelo and OpelkaAdrian Mannarino withdrew from the eventThe Bryan brothers are top-seeded in doublesMonaco beat Sock in last year's finalFormer champs in the field are Monaco , Sock , Verdasco , Isner , and Haas .

