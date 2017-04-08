Sock, Isner and Co. at Houston; Dimitrov Heads Marrakech; ATP Previews
Notes: No Top 10ers, but the home fans get Americans as the Top 4 seedsThe Top 4 seeds receive opening-round byesThe Tommy Haas goodbye tour hits HoustonInteresting starts for Sock against the Haas-Opelka winner, Lopez vs. the former French juniors winner Fratangelo, Johnson vs. the experienced dirt-baller and defending champ Monaco, Verdasco vs. the big-serving South African Anderson, and Bellucci vs. the emerging American TiafoeWildcards went to Americans Ernesto Escobedo, Fratangelo and OpelkaAdrian Mannarino withdrew from the eventThe Bryan brothers are top-seeded in doublesMonaco beat Sock in last year's finalFormer champs in the field are Monaco , Sock , Verdasco , Isner , and Haas .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tennis Articles.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar 21
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC