Savannah church named one of the most stunning chapels for a wedding

Those looking for that picturesque wedding usually flock to Savannah for their big day, but one location seems to be one of the most stunning in the city. Martha Stewart Weddings ranked the 11 most stunning churches and chapels for a traditional wedding with Savannah's St. John's Episcopal Church making the cut.

Chicago, IL

